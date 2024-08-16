Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Returns To Domestic Cricket, Eyes Indian Comeback For Home Series vs Bangladesh

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan marked his comeback to domestic cricket for Jharkhand against Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Buchui Babu Tournament in Chennai on Thursday, August 15.

After refusal to play a couple of Ranji Trophy matches for his state team in the last season, Ishan Kishan lost his BCCI central contracts for player as he didn't adhere to the board's direction to play domestic cricket in order to make his return to the Indian team. However, the left-handed batter opted to train with Pandya brothers - Krunal and Hardik Pandya at Kiran More Academy ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Kishan's decline to play in the latter stages of the Ranji Trophy campaign last season prevented him from making a comeback into the Indian team. The 26-year-old is eyeing to make a comeback into the Indian team for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh.

In the ongoing Buchui Babu Tournament, the first-class cricket competition, Ishan Kishan is leading Jharkhand and has already shown a significant impact behind the stumps. In a video that went viral on social media, Ishan can be seen taking a sharp catch behind the stumps.