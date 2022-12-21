Ishan Kishan refuses to give fan an autograph during during Ranji Trophy match, Here's why?

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan reacted differently when a fan asked him for an autograph. Kishan continued his rich vain of form with the bat scoring a century against Kerala in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group C match in Ranchi on December 15.

Following Kishan's exploits a fan named Randhir Kumar asked him to sign the back of his phone. . As Kishan was about to sign, he realised that there was an autograph of MS Dhoni, who also hails from Jharkhand.

"There is Mahi Bhai's signature and he is asking me to sign above it. I will not be able to do it. Why do you want me to sign here? I will sign on some other thing," he told the fan. Upon further insistence, Kishan said: "It is Mahi bhai's signature, how can I sign above that? We have not reached that stage." Ultimately, Kishan signed below Dhoni's autograph.