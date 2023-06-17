Ishan Kishan Heading to NCA For Strength & Conditioning Work Ahead of West Indies Tour

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, along with several other contracted players, is scheduled to check into the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru next week. They will undergo Strength & Conditioning (S&C) related work as part of their preparations before the national team's departure for the Caribbean islands for a full tour against the West Indies.

India is set to play two Tests, three ODIs, and five one-day internationals against the West Indies, with the series commencing on July 12. The team led by Rohit Sharma is slated to depart on July 3.

Typically, when there is a gap between two international series, the centrally contracted and targeted players, who are not participating in any domestic tournaments, are summoned to the NCA to provide an update on their fitness status.

Kishan's Decision and Duleep Trophy

Previously, it was reported by PTI that Ishan Kishan had chosen not to participate in the Duleep Trophy, the season-opening domestic red-ball tournament scheduled to take place entirely in Bengaluru from June 28. The tournament's final is set to be played from July 12-16 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Missed Opportunity for Test Selection

As the East Zone faced the Central Zone in the first quarterfinal at Alur in Bengaluru, Kishan had an opportunity to play one game with the red ball before the Indian team's departure for the Caribbean tour. This game could have allowed him to make a case for selection in the Test team, particularly considering the struggles of incumbent KS Bharat with the bat.

Questioning Kishan's Desire for Test Cricket

However, Kishan opted out of the Duleep Trophy, raising questions about his desire to play Test cricket and represent India across formats. Previously, he was being touted as India's wicketkeeper-batter in the World Test Championship final ahead of Bharat.

The upcoming Strength & Conditioning work at the NCA will provide valuable preparation for Kishan and the contracted players as they gear up for the challenging West Indies tour.