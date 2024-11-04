Ishan Kishan Escapes Punishment, India A Players Cleared Of Ball Tampering During 1st Unofficial Test

Image: X

Cricket Australia cleared the India A players of ball-tampering allegations and said that the ball was changed due to deterioration. According to cricket.com.au captains and managers of both teams were informed of the decision prior to play, and no further action would be taken. The report also stated that Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will not be charged with dissent after match officials clarified why the ball was changed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Day four of the first unofficial match between India A and Australia A the on-field umpires decided to change the ball used by the visitors overnight. India A players were seen questioning umpire Shawn Craig about the ball handed over to resume proceedings.

“When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let’s play,” Craig was overheard saying on the stump microphone. When Ishan Kishan asked if they would continue playing with the freshly handed ball, the umpire reaffirmed: “You’re playing with that ball. However Kishan declared the umpire’s move to be a “really stupid decision.”

AUS A cruise to victory against India A

Australia skipper Nathan McSweeney led the home team to victory with an unbeaten 88 off 178 balls, Australia A cruised to the 224-run target with seven wickets to spare.

Earlier, India A had put on 312 in their second innings after conceding an 85-run first-innings lead to the hosts. Sai Sudharsan was the star with the bat scoring 103 runs. The ton was also his second consecutive First-Class century. Devdutt Padikkal also batted well for his 88 runs before a lower-order collapse saw India A’s innings ending at 312 runs. Fergus O'Neill and Todd Murphy picked up 4 and 3 wickets respectively for Australia A

India A and Australia A are slated to play the second unofficial Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from November 7.