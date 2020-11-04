Is someone playing mischief?

Mumbai

Board for Control of Cricket in India (BBCI) has gone on mute mode on the clarity of Rohit Sharma’s injury. Rohit Sharma was back when he went for the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the last league match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League on Tuesday, defying the BCCI’s medical team which had tabled his injury. “It is a good sign, not just for the franchise but the entire country, and this raised many questions about the Rohit’s injury,” said a former cricketer, on condtion os anonymity. And added, “There is nothing BCCI is saying in this regard”.

For the same injury, the Indian team selectors decided not to include Rohit in the squad for the Australia tour even as he returned to the MI’s nets, fuelling speculation on his fitness.

According to Mumbai Indians' team management, Rohit suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg in the game against Kings XI Punjab on October 18. Sharma declared, allaying concerns over his fitness by returning to lead Mumbai Indians following a two-week injury lay-off because of which he was not named in India's squad for the tour of Australia.

Rohit silenced all about his hamstring injury, and to some extent, even the president of BCCI, who, on Tuesday, advised him not to rush his return to the field.

“I was happy to be back, it's been a while. I'm looking forward to playing a few more games here, let's see what happens. It (hamstring) is fine, absolutely," said Rohit at the post-match presentation on Tuesday.

“I am sure that someone is playing mischief, which is of bad taste,” said one of the former cricketer on conditions of anonymity while talking to Free Press Journal on the eve of the first qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. And went on to add, “He is the best in business”.

“BCCI medical team reported two players Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma, I don’t find anything wrong,” said the former chairman of the BCCI selection committee.

And went on to add, “He (Rohit) making it to the game against Sunrisers’ is something which he can only answer”.

“Rohit and Ishant have been in rehabilitation and I am sure report will be tabled to BCCI, and if things are correct, both these players could take the flight to Australia,” stated the former chairman of selection. And with the team taks off to Australia on November 10, all eyes will be on the BCCI selectors if they would include Rohit Sharma in the list of travellers at the Sharjah Airport.