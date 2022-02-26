Is England's Premier League club Chelsea up for sale?

This is one of the biggest news coming out of the Premier League. Buyers from across the globe are eyeing one of the coveted clubs in England’s premier league football.

According to Bloomberg.com, buyers of the club are on ‘high alert’ over a possible sale of Chelsea FC by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. Bloomberg claims it comes from ‘people familiar with the matter’.

The website adds that investors and private equity firms from across the world, including US, have begun negotiating a takeover of the club.

A source went further and said that Chelsea has already fielded one enquiry this month.

According to KPMG, the London side carries an estimated price tag of $2.1 billion. If it goes through at this price it will be one of the costliest deal to take place in European sports. Last year, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund bought Newcastle United FC for $409 million.

This deal comes close to a time when Russia is embroiled in a war with Ukraine. With Russia’s oligarch and super-rich Abramovich currently not on UK’s sanction list the deal could see the light of day.

However, Chelsea’s deal could run into trouble if Abramovich is put on the sanction list. If the Russian businessman is sanctioned it would mean his assets in UK would be frozen.

Britain’s opposition leader from the Labour Party Chris Bryant told the House of Commons that Abramovich shouldn’t be allowed to own an English football club.

Jeff Moorad of MSP Sports Capital, who recently invested in McLaren Racing told Bloomberg that ‘American investors would show “significant” interest in Chelsea if it came up for sale’, he added, “The club is one of the true global brands.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 03:59 AM IST