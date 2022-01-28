Iron Age fancied for feature

With four win in the last five outings, Iron Age appeals the best for the Hyderabad Race Club Trophy, the feature event on the sixth day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi race course in Mumbai on Saturday.

The seven-year-old gelding, Iron Age is from Imtiaz A Sait's stable will be ridden by Kirtish Bhagat in the small field of five runners. Augustus Caesar and Joaquin should be the others to follow.

Meanwhile, the Royal Western Indian Turf Club stewards has suspended licenses of trainer H J Antia and jockeys D R Shubhamand and A Sandesh.

Trainer Antia’s license has been suspended (from 7th February 2022 to 8th March 2022) and a fine of Rs. Five lakh imposed on him for unsatisfactory running of his charge Sussing, while Shubhamand license stands suspended (from 27th February, 2022 to 20th March, 2022) for unsatisfactory riding on Sussing in Race No.37.

Sandesh was pulled up for his ride on Juliette in the Indian Turf Invitation Cup in December 19, 2021. And his license has been for 12 race days from February 5- April 17, 2022.

Selections

1. The R R Komandur Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. Monarchy (1), 2. Commandment (3), 3. Raffaello (2)

2. The A Geddis Plate (1600m): 1. Rasputin (5), 2. Ladida (4), 3. Tasman (3)

3. The Lt. Col. Govind Singh (VRC) Trophy (1200m): 1. Columbian (4), 2. Nothing To Worry (5), 3. Desert Fire

4. The Isn't She Special Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. Black Cherry (1), 2. Seminole (4), 3. Lambretta (8)

5. The Hyderabad Race Club Trophy (1200m): 1. Iron Age (1), 2. Augustus Caesar (2), 3. Joaquin (5)

6. The R R Komandur Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Sunlord (2), 2. Love Warrior (1), 3. Zacapa (3)

7. The Macchupicchu Plate (1200m): 1. Jerusalem (3), 2. Golden Rule (4), 3. Swift (6)

8. The Magic Touch Plate (1000m): 1. Champers On Ice (2), 2. Birkin Blower (1), 3. Slam Dunk (9)

9. The Isn't She Special Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Polaris (8), 2. Tough Cop (11), 3. Honourable Eyes (12)

First jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

First treble: 3, 4 & 5

Second treble: 6, 7 & 8

Third treble: 7, 8 & 9

Tanala: All races

Super jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

ALSO READ National Equestrian Championship: Arjun Kanoi hopes to step his game up in big league

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:51 PM IST