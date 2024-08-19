 Irish Rider Louis O'Regan Dies After Horrible Crash In Qualifying Session At Manx Grand Prix
Irish Rider Louis O'Regan Dies After Horrible Crash In Qualifying Session At Manx Grand Prix



The incident occurred on Monday at Kate’s Cottage, a notorious spot on the mountain section of the 37.73-mile (60km) course.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
article-image

The 2024 Manx Grand Prix was struck by tragedy as Irish rider Louis O’Regan lost his life following a crash during the event’s opening qualifying session.

The incident occurred on Monday at Kate’s Cottage, a notorious spot on the mountain section of the 37.73-mile (60km) course. The crash happened at approximately 16:50 BST, leading to the session being red-flagged and not restarted, reported BBC.

O’Regan, 43, originally from Ireland but living in Didcot, England, was an experienced competitor at the Manx Grand Prix. His journey in this historic event began in 2013 when he made his debut in the Newcomers A Race, securing an impressive 12th place.

Over the years, O’Regan demonstrated his skill and passion for the sport, with his best performance recorded in 2019 when he lapped the course at an average speed of 114.7 mph during the Junior Race.

In a statement, race organisers expressed their deep sorrow at the loss. "With great sadness, the organizers of the Manx Grand Prix can confirm that Louis O’Regan, 43, has died following injuries sustained in an accident at Kate’s Cottage during the opening qualifying session of the 2024 event," the statement read.

"Louis, an Irishman who lived in Didcot, England, was an experienced competitor at the Manx Grand Prix, having made his debut in the 2013 Newcomers A Race, finishing 12th.

"He recorded his personal best lap speed in the 2019 Junior Race, lapping at an average speed of 114.7 mph. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis’s partner Sarah, his family, loved ones, and friends."

