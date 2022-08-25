Irfan Pathan has bad experience while travelling with family from Mumbai to Delhi; slams Vistara airlines

Irfan Khan | Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan slammed the Vistara Airlines on August 24 for his bad experience with the staff and the flight from Mumbai to Dubai.

Irfan was travelling along his family including his wife and two kids, one of the young being an infant. The incident that brought disappointed to Pathan when Vistara downgraded seats of Irfan and his family despite they possessing higher class tickets.

Irfan Khan took to Twitter narrating the incident and wrote, "...I was made to wait one and half an hour at the counter for a resolution. Along with me, my wife, my 8 month old infact and 5 years old child also had to go through this." He brought to notice that the airlines oversold the tickets leading to chaos among passengers and desired seating.