Irfan Pathan Birthday Special: Doting dad's adorable moments with son Imran

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was born on October 27, 1984, in Baroda, Gujrat. He hails from Pashtun community. Pathan joined the Indian National team soon after turning 19.

He emerged as an all-rounder and enjoyed a massive fan following. He was often compared with Pakistan's Wasim Akram because of his promising performances and prodigious swing.

He set new records and levelled up the bowling expectation in the Indian Cricket team.

Irfan Pathan bid goodbye from all forms of cricket on January 4, 2020, after his last IPL game back in 2017.

He tied the knot with a Hyderabad-based model, Safa Baig, on February 4, 2016, in Mecca. The couple was blessed with a boy on December, 20 2016.

Here are some doting dad moments of the former cricketer:

In this picture below, Irfan can be seen having a great time with his son. "Hariyali or raasta, sirf tera aur mera vaasta," he had captioned the post on Instagram.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

We have often seen fathers caring for the child, how about a son being so caring towards his father? This picture of Irfan with his son is indeed adorable.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Irfan knows how to be the best of friends with kids. This video gives a clear glimpse of him being loving and playful with the kids.

Loading View on Instagram

It's time for some funny fights with dad. The joy of being around the kid while adapting to new learnings is simply beautiful.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Irfan shared this picture on Instagram as she wished a great Eid to everyone.

Loading View on Instagram

The father and son duo spends a lot of time together and it's sometimes difficult to be away from each other. One such incident is captured in this picture. Irfan shared this picture with a caption 'If saying Bye had a face'!

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 06:50 PM IST