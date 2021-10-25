Irfan Pathan Birthday Special: Check out cricketer's doting moments with son Imran

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan who once impressed the cricketing world with his all round abilities has now successfully made his mark as a commentator and broadcaster. The good looking cricketer turned actor is being widely loved by the Indian fans for his to the point pre and post match analysis, witty commentary laced with fun and unknown stories of the Indian dressing room and not to forget his amazing dressing sense, pictures of which often attract thousands of likes and comments on social media.

Born on October 27, 1984 in Baroda Gujarat, Pathan was a bowling all rounder and a member of the Indian cricket team that lifted the inaugural T20 World Trophy in South Africa in 2007 and the Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.

Pathan began his career as a medium-fast bowler and got the national call up soon after turning 19. His promising performances and prodigious swing often drew comparisons with Pakistan legend Wasim Akram.

In early 2006, Pathan became the only bowler to claim a Test hat-trick in the first over of the match. He achieved this milestone in the test against arch rivals Pakistan at Karachi. However, his purple patch could not last long and after the start of 2006, Pathan began to gradually lose pace and swing which severely impacted his wicket-taking abilities.

Pathan lost his spot in the India squad in 2009 and subsequently struggled with loss of form and injuries. He however, just like his brother Yusuf Pathan remained a favorite pick for franchise owners in the IPL. Despite few ups and downs, he continued to perform well with both bat and ball at the domestic level. His stunning run during the 2011–12 Ranji Trophy, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker earned him a recall to the national side again.

Besides cricket, Pathan is also well known for his stints in movies and reality shows. He participated in various dance reality shows and made his acting debut in a Kollywood movie called Cobra.

Pathan is active on social media and is often seen sharing pictures with his adorable son Imran on Instagram. On his special day, here are a few pictures of the doting father with his son:

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:19 PM IST