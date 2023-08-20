IRE vs IND, 2nd T20I Live Score & Updates: Ireland Win Toss And Opt To Bowl Against Unchanged India

20 August 2023 07:26 PM IST
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi
Ireland win the toss and opt to bowl first against India in Dublin. Both Ireland and India are unchanged for this game.
