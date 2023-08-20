 IRE vs IND, 2nd T20I Live Score & Updates: Ireland Win Toss And Opt To Bowl Against Unchanged India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIRE vs IND, 2nd T20I Live Score & Updates: Ireland Win Toss And Opt To Bowl Against Unchanged India
Live Updates

IRE vs IND, 2nd T20I Live Score & Updates: Ireland Win Toss And Opt To Bowl Against Unchanged India

IRE vs IND, 2nd T20I Live: Ireland win the toss and opt to bowl first against India in Dublin. Both Ireland and India are unchanged for this game.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
20 August 2023 07:26 PM IST

Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

20 August 2023 07:26 PM IST

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi

20 August 2023 07:26 PM IST

Ireland win the toss and opt to bowl first against India in Dublin. Both Ireland and India are unchanged for this game.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fans Slam BCCI Over ODI World Cup Scheduling, Ticketing mess: 'The Day People Stop Coming To...

Fans Slam BCCI Over ODI World Cup Scheduling, Ticketing mess: 'The Day People Stop Coming To...

Women's World Cup 2023: Olga Carmona's Winner Helps Spain Outclass England 1-0 To Lift Maiden FIFA...

Women's World Cup 2023: Olga Carmona's Winner Helps Spain Outclass England 1-0 To Lift Maiden FIFA...

From Googlee To Stumpy: Cricket World Cup Mascots Over The Years

From Googlee To Stumpy: Cricket World Cup Mascots Over The Years

Asia Cup 2023 Selection: Ajit Agarkar & Co Will Have To Ensure A Strong Team India Is Picked And...

Asia Cup 2023 Selection: Ajit Agarkar & Co Will Have To Ensure A Strong Team India Is Picked And...

'Why Does Batting Get More Difficult?' Greg Chappell Recalls An Anecdote Of Sachin Tendulkar And...

'Why Does Batting Get More Difficult?' Greg Chappell Recalls An Anecdote Of Sachin Tendulkar And...