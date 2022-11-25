Iran footballers bow down to pressure from country's regime, sing national anthem as fans shed tears

Iranian footballer players caved in under pressure from the country's regime and sang the national anthem ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Wales on Friday.
Unlike in their first match against England, the Iran players sang along to their national anthem as some fans jeered them while some supporters cried in the stadium.
Meanwhile, some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country's protest movement, "Woman, Life, Freedom."
Small mobs of men angrily chanted "The Islamic Republic of Iran" at women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media outside the stadium.
Shouting matches erupted outside the security checkpoint at the between fans screaming "Women, Life, Freedom" and others shouting back "The Islamic Republic."
Many female fans were visibly shaken as Iranian government supporters surrounded them with national flags and filmed them on their phones.
