Iran footballers bow down to pressure from country's regime, sing national anthem as fans shed tears

Iranian footballer players caved in under pressure from the country's regime and sang the national anthem ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Wales on Friday.

Unlike in their first match against England, the Iran players sang along to their national anthem as some fans jeered them while some supporters cried in the stadium.

The Team Melli sing the regime’s anthem while Voria Ghafouri is imprisoned. Voria is an Iranian football player who stood with the people of Iran. Voria has honor. #وریا_غفوری pic.twitter.com/mIKFDi7qLX — Shahram🌞🦁≠ 𐎠𐎾𐎹 (@BehdinEran) November 25, 2022

Iran fans booed and whistled the national anthem of the Islamic Republic of Iran.#Iran #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/SgEoJOjtL2 — Noxwin (@noxwin12) November 25, 2022

🚨 BREAKING: dramatic scenes during Iran v Wales



Iranian players forced to sing the national anthem (threatened by Islamic occupiers)



Fans react by crying and booing #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/ryC7xsJkhJ — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile, some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country's protest movement, "Woman, Life, Freedom."

Small mobs of men angrily chanted "The Islamic Republic of Iran" at women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media outside the stadium.

Shouting matches erupted outside the security checkpoint at the between fans screaming "Women, Life, Freedom" and others shouting back "The Islamic Republic."

Many female fans were visibly shaken as Iranian government supporters surrounded them with national flags and filmed them on their phones.