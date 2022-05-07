IPL: Yashasvi Jaiswal stars with 68 as Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

Yashasvi Jaiwal scored a 41-ball 68 as Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow signalled his return to form with a fine half-century before Jitesh Sharma's cameo propelled Punjab Kings to a sizeable 189 for 5.

On a day, when their leading run-getter Shikhar Dhawan (12 from 16b) struggled to get going, Bairstow (56 off 40 balls) looked effortless once he had settled down and reached his first IPL fifty this season, eighth overall, in 34 balls.

Bairstow however failed to convert it into a big one as Punjab lost three wickets for 30 runs in the middle overs with current 'Purple Cap' holder Yuzvendra Chahal denting their progress with his triple-strike (3/28).

Chahal, who had just two wickets from the last four matches, started to look threatening again, stalling their progress in the middle overs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 07:31 PM IST