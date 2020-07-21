IPL to be held in UAE, announcement soon: Report

After months of speculations, new reports have emerged that state the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held in the United Arab Emirates.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Brijesh Patel, the IPL Governing Council chairman confirmed the destination for this year's IPL which was postponed indefinitely in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An IPL between September and early November has been made possible after ICC's decision on Monday to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October-November, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The IPL GC will meet within a week or 10 days and all decisions (including final schedule) will be taken there. As of now, the plan is to have a full fledged IPL comprising 60 games and most likely in the UAE," Patel earlier told PTI.

Asked about the main challenges in conducting the event in current scenario, Patel added: "Just the operational side of it. Whether you do it here or outside, it doesn't matter (with no crowds)." The franchisees had already been working on their plans for the IPL even before the ICC announcement.

With majority of the Indian players not having access to grounds amid the pandemic, teams will need at least three to four weeks to get them match ready.

Foreign players will fly in directly to the UAE from their respective countries.

"Our players will need at least three to four weeks of training, if not more. We will finalise all our plans once the BCCI announces the dates. It looks like the IPL will be in the UAE and we are ready for that," a team owner told PTI.

It was in 2009 when IPL was last held outside India. The cricket festival was was hosted by South Africa due to the Indian elections at that time. The tournament was shortened and was played between 18 April and 24 May 2009.