IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, choose to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and choose to bowl against Gujarat Titans in their IPL clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

In IPL 2022, Hardik Pandya has been impressive in captaining Gujarat to be the only unbeaten team in the tournament while making 91 runs with the bat and picking two wickets with his pace bowling. The side will be hoping to extend their clean slate in the match.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 07:01 PM IST