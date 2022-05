IPL: Skipper Sanju Samson's 54 saves Rajasthan Royals the blushes as they set 153-run target for Kolkata Knight Riders

Skipper Sanju Samson hit a fifty as Rajasthan Royals posted 152 for five against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match on Monday.

Invited to bat, Samson smashed seven fours and a six in his 49-ball 54, while Shimron Hetmyer provided late charge with an unbeaten 13-ball 27.

However, Jos Buttler (22), Riyan Parag (19) and Karun Nair (13) got starts but couldn't capitalise.

Tim Southee (2/46) scalped two wickets, while Umesh Yadav (1/24), Anukul Roy (1/28) and Shivam Mavi (1/33) accounted for one each.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 09:32 PM IST