IPL: Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone guide Punjab Kings to 8-wicket victory over leaders Gujarat Titans

A sturdy 53-ball 62 by Shikhar Dhawan and a quickfire 10-ball 30 by Liam Livingstone was enough as Punjab Kings made light of their 144-run target against leaders Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings took just 16 overs and got to 145-2.

Earlier, Pacer Kagiso Rabada snared four wickets as Punjab Kings restricted Gujarat Titans to a below-par 143-8.

For Gujarat, only Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 65 off 50 balls was the saving grace as Punjab bowlers conceded only 11 fours and two sixes.

Sudarsan managed to hit five boundaries and a six but ran out of partners as Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya's decision to elect to bat backfired.

They lost openers Shubman Gill (9) and Wriddhiman Saha (21) cheaply. Gill, who had struck two boundaries, was dismissed courtesy a direct hit from Rishi Dhawan from cover, in the third over.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:13 PM IST