IPL: Sai Sudharsan's 64* helps Gujarat Titans set 144-run target for Punjab Kings

Sai Sudharsan scored a gritty 50-ball 64* as Gujarat Titans set a 144-run target for Punjab Kings in their IPL clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

A superb bowling show by Punjab, saw current IPL leaders Gujarat Titans score 143-8 in their 20 overs.

Kagiso Rabada was the star bowler for Punjab Kings, returning with phenomenal figures of 4-33 in his four overs.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:23 PM IST