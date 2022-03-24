IPL: RCB might hand over captaincy reins to Virat Kohli next year, opines Ravichandran Ashwin

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have always been one of the most exciting teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This year though, they bring a new promise.

For a change, Faf du Plessis will lead RCB this season with Virat Kohli stepping down as skipper following the conclusion of the last season. Kohli had been RCB’s full-time skipper since the 2013 season.

Du Plessis, who had been a vital cog of CSK’s line-up for a decade, was purchased for a whooping sum of INR 7 crore in the mega auction. However, the fact is that the Proteas batter is 37 and hence, many reckon he won’t be RCB’s long-term captain.

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who’ll represent Rajasthan Royals this season, is also of the same opinion. While he termed Du Plessis’ appointment as RCB skipper a good decision, he reckons Kohli might be reinstated as captain from the next season onwards.

“Faf is more like towards the end of his IPL career. Maybe, he has two-three years left with him. And they have made him the captain, which is quite a good decision. He brings in a lot of experience and in fact, he has himself said that we can see a bit of MS Dhoni’s touch in his captaincy skills,” said Ashwin on his official YouTube channel.

“I feel that since Virat Kohli has undergone a lot of stress as a captain in the last few years, this year will be like a break for him and they might appoint him as a captain next year is my guess,” he added.

