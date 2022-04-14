IPL - Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT): Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, When and Where to watch — IPL 2022

A battle royale is on the cards when Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups armed with potent bowling units in a top-of-the-table IPL showdown on Thursday.

The Royals put together one of the best if not the best bowling attacks for this season and all their spinners and pacers have been right on the mark.

Watch Free Press Journal's Preview show here:

When

Thursday, 7.30pm

Where

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitches at DY Patil Stadium offers decent bounce but it can also be a batters' delight. Overall, it is a surface that has help on offer for both bowlers and batters.

Dream XI team

Keepers: Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, Shubman Gill (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 01:28 PM IST