IPL - Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT): Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, When and Where to watch — IPL 2022

A battle royale is on the cards when Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups armed with potent bowling units in a top-of-the-table IPL showdown on Thursday.
The Royals put together one of the best if not the best bowling attacks for this season and all their spinners and pacers have been right on the mark.
Watch Free Press Journal's Preview show here:
When
Thursday, 7.30pm
Where
DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Pitch Report
The pitches at DY Patil Stadium offers decent bounce but it can also be a batters' delight. Overall, it is a surface that has help on offer for both bowlers and batters.
Dream XI team
Keepers: Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson
Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, Shubman Gill (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)