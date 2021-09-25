IPL: On a roll, DC take on RR

Abu Dhabi: Operating like a well-oiled unit, Delhi Capitals will be eager to consolidate their top spot when they clash with a resurgent Rajasthan Royals, who will be keen to keep the winning momentum going in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

The Rishabh Pant-led side had a sensational first leg, winning six games in eight outings. They started the second phase on a high by handing laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad an eight-wicket thrashing on Wednesday to maintain their top spot on the points table.

On the other hand, Rajasthan, who were struggling to find their feet in the first leg, will take a lot of confidence after snatching a two-run victory from the jaws of defeat against Punjab Kings.

With the win, they have bridged the gap on the playoff spots. A victory against Delhi will take them to the fourth.

For Rajasthan, youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lomror rose to the occasion with the bat against Punjab but skipper Sanju Samson will be expected to take more responsibility.

In the bowling department, pacers Kartik Tyagi and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman did the job in the end.

The former champions will look to keep the winning momentum going and bag two more points but that's easier said than done.

Today's matches

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals; Live on Star Sports 1 15.30pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings; Live on Star Sports 1, 19.30pm

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 12:19 AM IST