IPL: Mumbai Indians win toss, choose to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and choose to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

MI will enter the upcoming game on the back of a five-run win over second-placed Gujarat Titans.

MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just four points from 10 matches and even if they win all their remaining games, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points, far from what is needed to advance to the next stage.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 07:01 PM IST