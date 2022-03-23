IPL: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma reveals his opening partner for the upcoming season

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday confirmed that he will be opening the batting with Ishan Kishan in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

He also confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav is still recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from the hairline fracture on thumb sustained in the T20I series against the West Indies in February.

"I will open the batting. (I have) been doing that in the past, so I am looking forward to open (the batting) with Ishan (Kishan). Surya is at the NCA at the moment. He is recovering well. He will be here soon. I can't give you his availability right now; whether he will be there to play the first game or not. But we are trying to get him here as soon as possible once we have the clearance from NCA," said Rohit.

Rohit brushed aside suggestions that Mumbai will have an upper hand over other teams in the tournament due to playing matches in their home city. Mumbai last played a match in their home city in May 2019, where they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium to march into the play-offs and eventually win the trophy.

"It's a relatively new team, lots of new guys have come into the team. I don't believe in added advantage because 70-80% of the squad hasn't played in Mumbai before. So, there is no such thing as added advantage. Only myself, Surya, Pollard, Ishan and Bumrah have played in Mumbai a lot and others have not played. We all are playing in Mumbai after two years and did not play a single game here. In fact, other franchises have played in Mumbai last year (2021, first half); we didn't get to play. So, there is no home advantage."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 05:15 PM IST