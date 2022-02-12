IPL Mega Auctions 2022: Pat Cummins 'absolutely pumped to be back with KKR'; Watch

Australia test captain and star pacer Pat Cummins has been picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Mega Auctions today at Bengaluru at a Price of 7.25 crores.

Expressing his delight to back with the Purple army, Pat Cummins in a video message shared by Kolkata Knight Riders on Twitter said he is absolutely pumped to be back with the team and thanked KKR CEO Venky Mysore, owners Shah Rukh Khan and Jay Mehta along with coach Brendon McCullum.

A bidding war for Cummins took place between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.

A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:23 PM IST