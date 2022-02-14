IPL Mega Auction: Skipper KL Rahul posts handwritten LSG player's list, Jimmy Neesham reacts with hilarious comment- check

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who is known for his witty interactions on social media, has once again left the fans in spilt after his reply to Indian batter and captain of new IPL team Lucknow Supergiants, KL Rahul.

Rahul on Sunday posted a picture of himself noting down the names of the players his Lucknow franchise bought during the IPL auctions held on Saturday and Sunday.

The picture posted by the stylish Indian batter carried the names of LSG players. He is jotting down the name of batter Mayank (Agarwal) with his right hand as his left hand is resting on the notebook.

Curious to understand how the picture was taken given both his hands could be seen the in image, Neesham couldn't resist asking his former IPL skipper Rahul this..

Neesham wrote, "you hold the phone in your mouth to take this?"

Neesham played the 2020 IPL season for Kings XI Punjab, under KL Rahul's leadership. In 2021 he was bought by Mumbai Indians and in the freshly concluded IPL mega auctions, he has been picked by the Rajasthan Royals for 2022 season.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:02 AM IST