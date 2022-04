Lucknow Super Giants CEO Raghu Iyer was among the 3 people who were injured in a minor accident while they were travelling along with the team from Mumbai to Pune ahead of their IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 08:27 PM IST