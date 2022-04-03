e-Paper Get App
IPL: Livingstone scores 60 as Punjab Kings post 180-8 against Chennai Super Kings

IPL: Livingstone scores 60 as Punjab Kings post 180-8 against Chennai Super Kings

PTI | Updated on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

Punjab Kings posted a sub-par 180 for 8 against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match on Sunday.

Liam Livingstone smashed 60 off 32 balls, while Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Jitesh Sharma (26) chipped in with useful contributions but CSK bowlers pulled things back at the death overs.

For CSK, Chris Jordon (2/23) Mukesh Choudhary (1/52), Dwayne Bravo (1/32), Ravindra Jadeja (1/34) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/30) were among wickets.

Brief Scores

Punjab Kings: 180 for 8 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 60; Chris Jordon 2/23, Dwaine Pretorius 2/30) vs CSK

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:40 PM IST