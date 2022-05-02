IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win toss, choose to field against Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday..

Guilty of making too many changes at the top, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to find a winning combination against Rajasthan Royals and snap their five-match losing streak.

The form of Venkatesh Iyer, who is experiencing second season blues, has a lot to do with the changes KKR have been forced to make regularly at the top of the order.

Venkatesh's performances have been underwhelming to say the least after a season that helped him get into the Indian team. After his struggles at the top, the team tried him in the middle-order but that too did not work.

The southpaw was back opening alongside Aaron Finch in the last game but runs deserted him again.

Making the play-offs from here looks improbable for KKR who desperately need to find their best XI and stick with it for the remainder of the competition.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 07:01 PM IST