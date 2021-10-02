IPL: IRE OF IYER; Shreyas steers DC home in tense chase; loss could hurt MI's play-off chances

Sharjah: Shreyas Iyer showed steely temperament while Ravichandran Ashwin compensated his poor bowling effort with a final six as Delhi Capitals inched towards a top-two finish, beating Mumbai Indians by four wickets.

Chasing a modest 130 on a slow track, DC made a rough weather of the chase but Iyer with a run-a-ball 33 anchored the innings and added a crucial unbroken 39-run stand with Ashwin (20 not out).

Needing just four runs from the last over, Ashwin sealed the chase with five balls to spare as he hit a six off Krunal Pandya. The duo shared a match-defining partnership, consuming 36 balls.

This is MI's seventh loss in 12 matches this season. Their chances of qualifying for play-offs are fast fading away.

Mumbai had a cracking start sending Delhi's top three — Shikhar Dhawan (8), Prithvi Shaw (6) and Steve Smith (9) — back in the hut inside the Powerplay.

Kieron Pollard's direct hit from mid-on caught Shikhar Dhawan short of his crease in the second over, while a superb review call ensured that Shaw was dismissed in a space of four balls in his comeback match.

Smith looked in his zone, pulling Bumrah for a six but only to perish to his Australian team-mate Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Coulter-Nile cleaned up Smith around his legs with a ball that stayed low as he shuffled too much across.

With no significant partnerships going, it was Iyer who showed fine patience, rotating the strike with clever singles.

Not under any run-rate pressure, Iyer held on cleverly as he slammed just two boundaries in his run-a-ball knock.

Earlier, on a day R Ashwin was completely off-colour, Axar (3/21) dismissed Quinton De Kock (19), Suryakumar Yadav (33) and Saurabh Tiwary (15), ensuring that runs were hard to come by in the middle overs.

But it was pacer Avesh Khan (3/15) who continued his dream run in the IPL. He set it up for Capitals, hurrying Rohit Sharma with sheer pace.

Avesh then returned at the death to dismiss the dangerous Hardik Pandya (17) and Nathan Coulter Nile (1) in three balls to further tighten the noose.

Anrich Nortje, who shared the new ball with Avesh, was also tidy with 1/19 from his four overs as DC bowlers got their length right on a slow deck.

Such was their discipline that none of the MI batters, save Surya, could cross the 20-run mark.

But it was Avesh who hurt MI. His run-up might not look smooth but the effort ball to bounce Rohit was special as India's T20 captain in waiting couldn't time his pull-shot.

Brief Scores

Mumbai Indians: 129/8 (S Yadav 33; A Khan 3/15, A Patel 3/21) lost to Delhi Capitals 132/6 in 19.1 overs (S Iyer 33 not out, R Ashwin 20 not out; K Pandya 1/18) by four wickets.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:03 PM IST