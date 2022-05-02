IPL: Here's what Shimron Hetmyer has to say about his wife...

Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer called his wife his 'biggest coach' and said that he is looking to give himself a chance with IPL.

"For me, it is just about giving myself a chance. For the first two years of my career, I didn't give myself a chance to get set. But now I just wanted to give myself a couple of balls to see what the pitch is doing. My wife is my biggest coach and it was something we came up with. I tried to bring that into my game," Hetmyer told host broadcasters Star Sports.

"I want to learn how to reverse sweep from Buttler. I tried it in practice by I keep getting out. Even the scoop. Batting looks much easier from the outside. I love playing here. Always a nice ground for the batters. Thank God I am not a bowler. It has been a great ground for us as well," he added.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:08 PM IST