IPL: Helpless Virat Kohli missing home ahead of new season

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli joined his teammates at the team hotel on Tuesday after completing his quarantine to enter the bio-bubble.

Kohli was left in a difficult situation as his actress wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika were at home hardly 20 minutes from the team hotel in Mumbai, but due to the bio-bubble restrictions he is not able to be with them.

“I would have preferred not to be here (at the hotel). Because I’m in Mumbai and my home is literally 20 minutes from here and you can’t go home, you can’t do anything. But it is what it is. You just got to go through whatever shows you’re left with, catch up on a couple of shows, read a book which you’re still going on with, and a lot of video calls at home,” Virat said RCB Bold Diaries on how difficult it is to spend time away from home.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 05:38 PM IST