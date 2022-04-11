IPL: Hardik Pandya hits half-century as Gujarat Titans set 163-run target for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front, hitting an unbeaten 42-ball 50 as Gujarat Titans set a 163-run target for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2022 clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

Being put in to bat first, Gujarat could manage just 162-7 in their 20 overs.

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan took two wickets apiece while Marco Jansen and Umran Malik got one each.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:28 PM IST