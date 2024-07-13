IPL: Delhi Capitals Likely To Sack Ricky Ponting As Head Coach After 7 Years, Claims Report

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting | Photo: Twitter

Delhi Capitals are planning to sack Ricky Ponting as their head coach and will be on the lookout for a new candidate to fill in the massive hole before Indian Premier League 2025, according to the Times of India (TOI).

Ponting had been the coach of DC for the last 7 years. DC had finished sixth in IPL 2024 after Rishabh Pant returned to captain the franchise following his long break from injury.

Team mentor Sourav Ganguly and captain Rishabh Pant are likely continue in their roles but the franchise is yet to officially release a statement regarding the coach, mentor and captain.

Ponting's contract with DC ended after the IPL this season and the franchise owners are yet to decide on whether to give him an extension or not.

DC reached the knockouts thrice in 7 seasons under Ponting. They exited the playoffs in 2019 and 2021 but had finished runners-up in 2020.

More details to follow...