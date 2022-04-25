IPL: CSK win toss, choose to bowl against Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to bowl against Punjab Kings during their IPL 2022 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings.

CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.

While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table.

Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven't played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 07:01 PM IST