IPL Begins: Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni fans clash in Kohlapur

In India, cricket is one of the most revered sports. And, cricketers (after Rajnikant, of course) are no less than gods for their fans. When India plays against other countries, these fans stand united to support the country. But, when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL), these are the same fans who fight amongst themselves either in support of their team or favourite player.

Once such clash was seen amongst MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's fans ahead of the IPL. The clash happened in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. According to a report by ABP Live, fans of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma amongst each other in Kurundwad, Kolhapur on Saturday.

As per a report by ABP Live, posters and banners of Dhoni were put in the town after he announced retirement from international cricket on August 15. On the other hand, Sharma won the Khel Ratna award on Friday. Following this, Sharma's fans put up hoardings and banners congratulating the cricketer. Soon after, some of the hoardings put up by Sharma's were destroyed by unidentified people. This led to a confrontation between two fan groups, which later took an ugly turn. After Sharma's posters were destroyed, one of his young fan started abusing Dhoni's fans. He was allegedly taken to a sugarcane field and physically assaulted. The clash left Twitterati disappointed.

Taking to Twitter, former India batsman Virender Sehwag wrote: "Kya karte rehte ho paagalon. Aapas mein players are either fond of each other or just don't talk much, kaam se kaam rakhte hain. But kuchh fans alag hi level ke pagle hain. Jhagda Jhagdi mat karo, Team India ko- as one yaad karo."