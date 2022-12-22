IPL Auction 2023: Stellar line-up of panelist for live coverage

Irfan Pathan | Twitter

Mumbai: The IPL 2023 Auctions will take place on December 23, and fans across India can watch all the action unfold from the auction table LIVE on Star Sports Network show “Cricket Live — Auction Special”.

To provide fans with in-depth knowledge of auction strategies, player recruitment and more, Star Sports has on boarded a stellar line-up of widely acclaimed auction specialists who can share first-hand expertise of what unfolds on the auction table with the viewers.

To enhance the fan experience, Star Sports will be providing a comprehensive broadcast of the auction in five different languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada. The complete line-up of panelist for the different feeds will include former cricketers and experts such as Ian Bishop, Tom Moody, Aaron Finch, Simon Katich along with Mayanti Langer for the English feed.

Meet the experts providing analysis for every minute of the action for you!



Catch the excitement from the auction, LIVE:

Friday, 23 Dec | 1 PM | Star Sports#AuctionStar pic.twitter.com/FboCjZU1FL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 21, 2022

The Hindi feed will feature top experts like Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan and Amol Mazumdar along with Jatin Sapru. The Tamil feed will feature Lakshmipathy Balaji, Sadagoppan Ramesh and Subramaniam Badrinath while the Telugu feed will have Venugopal Rao, MSK Prasad and Ashish Reddy. The Kannada feed will feature Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivas Murthy & Balachandra Akhil.