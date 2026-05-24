IPL 2026: 'Results Reflect That Pant Has Found Captaincy Challenging,' Says Lucknow Super Giants' Tom Moody | File Pic

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants’ Director of Cricket Tom Moody acknowledged that captain Rishabh Pant finds the leadership role ‘challenging,’ which has contributed to the team’s poor performances and indicated that the management may consider bringing a change in leadership before the next season.

LSG wrapped up their IPL 2026 campaign at their home ground Ekana Cricket Stadium, on Saturday with yet another heavy defeat, a result that kept Punjab Kings alive in the race for a Playoffs berth.

It marked LSG's 10th loss of the season, condemning Pant and his side to a last-place finish on the points table and intensifying questions over the skipper’s future with the franchise.

Since the start of last season, Pant has led Lucknow in 28 games, suffering defeat in 18 of them, while the team has missed out on Playoffs qualification in consecutive editions. The disappointing results have mirrored Pant’s struggles with the bat as well, with the wicketkeeper-batter managing just 312 runs this year at an average of 28.36.

“From a captaincy point of view, you know, he’s found it challenging, obviously, and the results reflect that. And you do have to wonder whether that is a pressure that is reflected with his performance with the bat. I know that this season has been a difficult season for us, but we will reflect on it, we’ll take time, we’ll reflect on it. We’ll consider all things,” Moody said at the press conference after LSG’s loss to PBKS.

“But certainly we haven’t lived up to the expectation or the standard that we expect of ourselves. And certainly when it comes to the leadership of the franchise, it’s certainly something that we’ll be taking some very serious consideration to, you know, what it looks like in the future. Like every department, when you do reflect on a season, we will be making some considered decisions, but it certainly looks like that we’re needing to consider a reset,” he added.

Despite the underwhelming campaign, Moody stressed that the team’s bottom-placed finish could not be pinned on one individual, describing it instead as a failure across the entire setup.

“I think we’re all responsible [for the disappointing season],” Moody said. “I don’t think it’s a time to point the finger at any individual. I think we all take accountability, and now’s not the time to be apportioning blame in any particular department. We all need time to reflect on it in a calm manner, but there’s certain things that we do need to address, and will be addressed,” he said.

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