IPL 2026 Qualification Race Ends: Check Final Standings And Top 4 Playoff Teams

IPL 2026 | Image: IPL/X

Mumbai, May 24: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league stage ended with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) officially qualifying for the playoffs. RCB finished at the top of the final standings with 18 points and the best net run rate of 0.783.

Gujarat Titans also ended with 18 points but stayed second because of a lower net run rate. Sunrisers Hyderabad took the third spot with 18 points, while Rajasthan Royals secured fourth place with 16 points. With the qualification stage now over, all attention shifts to the IPL 2026 playoffs where the top four teams will fight for the trophy.

RCB And GT Get Big Advantage

The top two teams in the standings RCB and GT will get an important advantage in the playoffs. They will face each other in Qualifier 1 and the winner will directly enter the IPL 2026 final. Even the losing team will get another chance to qualify for the final through Qualifier 2.

Meanwhile, SRH and RR will meet in the Eliminator. The losing side in that match will be knocked out of the tournament, while the winner will move ahead to face the loser of Qualifier 1.

Punjab Kings Miss Out Narrowly

Punjab Kings finished fifth with 15 points and narrowly missed the playoff spot. Delhi Capitals ended sixth with 14 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders finished seventh with 13 points. Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing season and ended eighth with 12 points.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants struggled throughout the tournament and finished at the bottom of the table with just eight points each.

IPL 2026 Final Standings

RCB – 18 points (+0.783 NRR)

GT – 18 points (+0.695 NRR)

SRH – 18 points (+0.524 NRR)

RR – 16 points (+0.189 NRR)

PBKS – 15 points

DC – 14 points

KKR – 13 points

CSK – 12 points

MI – 8 points

LSG – 8 points