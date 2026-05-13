IPL 2026: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh Posts Cryptic 'Shushing' Story On Instagram Amid 10 Kg Weight Gain Rumours

Prabhsimran Singh/X

Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh has found himself in the spotlight off the field after sharing a cryptic Instagram story featuring a “shushing face” emoji, amid ongoing discussions surrounding his fitness and form during the IPL 2026 season.

The post, which showed the young opener flexing his physique with the emoji suggesting silence or restraint, quickly caught attention on social media. Fans interpreted it as a subtle response to recent criticism circulating online about his physical condition and alleged 10 kg weight gain during the campaign.

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The buzz follows reports claiming concerns over Prabhsimran’s fitness levels, which have been widely discussed on social media and fan forums in recent days. While no official confirmation has been made by the franchise, the narrative has sparked debate among supporters regarding player discipline and performance standards within the squad.

Prabhsimran, who has been an important top-order batter for Punjab Kings, has recently experienced a dip in form after a strong start to the season. Despite this, he remains a key part of the team’s batting unit as they push for a playoff spot in a tightly contested IPL 2026 campaign.

As the season approaches its decisive phase, Prabhsimran’s focus will remain on rediscovering consistency with the bat, while social media continues to amplify every move both on and off the field.