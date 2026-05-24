IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: What Happens If RR Wins Against MI Today?

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The IPL 2026 playoff race could witness a major twist if Rajasthan Royals defeat Mumbai Indians in their final league-stage match on Sunday. Rajasthan currently sit fifth on the points table and have their qualification fate in their own hands heading into the crucial clash.

If RR beat Mumbai Indians, they will move to 16 points and officially seal a spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. The victory would confirm Rajasthan as the fourth and final team to qualify alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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An RR win would also eliminate both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders from the tournament. PBKS kept their slim hopes alive after defeating Lucknow Super Giants, while KKR are still mathematically in contention before their final league game against Delhi Capitals.

However, if Rajasthan lose to Mumbai Indians, the playoff race will remain open until the final match of the league stage. In that case, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders could still qualify depending on results and net run rate calculations in the KKR vs DC encounter later in the evening.

Despite being eliminated already, Mumbai Indians still have a massive role to play in deciding the playoff picture. The five-time champions now have the opportunity to spoil Rajasthan’s campaign and potentially open the door for either Punjab Kings or Kolkata Knight Riders to sneak into the top four.