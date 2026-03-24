IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians' Bowling Coach Lasith Malinga Wows Fans By Playing 'Tum Hi Ho' Song On Guitar; Video

Lasith Malinga/Instagram

Former Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga has once again surprised fans, this time not with the ball, but with a guitar. In a delightful viral moment, Malinga was seen playing the soothing introduction tune of the iconic Bollywood song Tum Hi Ho, leaving fans impressed with his musical skills.

Known for his lethal yorkers and match-winning performances, Malinga showcased a completely different side of his personality. His smooth guitar play and accurate rendition of the melody highlighted his passion for music, something he has increasingly explored in recent years. In fact, post-retirement, Malinga has also ventured into songwriting and music, calling it one of his newest passions.

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The video quickly gained attention on social media, with fans praising the former pacer for his versatility. Many were amazed to see the cricket legend effortlessly switch from dominating batsmen to playing a romantic Bollywood tune.

Beyond his musical pursuits, Malinga continues to remain deeply connected with cricket. He is currently part of the coaching setup of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), serving as the team’s bowling coach. His experience and expertise have been instrumental in mentoring young fast bowlers and strengthening the franchise’s bowling unit.