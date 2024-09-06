IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid Officially Appointed Head Coach Of Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Dravid | Credits: Twitter

The Rajasthan Royals has officially appointed Rahul Dravid as the coach ahead of IPL 2025. The former Indian captain will succeed Kumar Sangakkara in the role, having stepped down as the coach of the Indian team after the Men in Blue lifted the T20 World Cup two months ago in the West Indies.

The Karnataka-born former cricketer, who has also been a player for the Royals, has vast coaching experience. Before becoming Team India's coach in late 2021, the 51-year-old had coached the national U19 team and had been the head at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He had a fairly successful stint with the Indian senior team too.

Rahul Dravid, India's legendary World Cup-winning coach, is set for a sensational return to Rajasthan Royals! 🇮🇳🤝



The cricket icon was captured receiving his Pink jersey from the Royals Sports Group CEO Jake Lush McCrum. It is believed that the RR Admin was present too,… pic.twitter.com/C6Q8KRDFgW — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 6, 2024

Dravid addressed his appointment, claiming that he has always called the Royals his 'another home' and reckons its the best time to take up another challenge. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he claimed:

"I am pleased to be returning to the franchise I have called 'home' for a number of years in the past. After the World Cup, I feel it's the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that … It's an exciting opportunity for us to take this team to the next level given the kind of talent and resources we have at our disposal and I'm looking forward to getting started."

"Delighted to be bringing Rahul back to the franchise" - Lush McCrum

Having offered the 164-Test veteran a multi-year contract, RR CEO Lush McCrum stated that Dravid has already got to work with the team members and the support staff, with the retentions' date nearing. McCrum elaborated:

"We are delighted to be bringing Rahul back to the franchise. His exceptional coaching capabilities are evident with the transformation he's driven in Indian cricket. He also has a deep connection to the franchise, and we've seen that passion come through in all our conversations. Rahul has already got to work with Kumar (Sangakkara) and the rest of the team, as we prepare for this exciting new period for the franchise starting with IPL retention and the auction just around the corner."

The Royals were eliminated after reaching the top 4 in this year's IPL.