 IPL 2025: Munaf Patel Named Delhi Capitals' Bowling Coach
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2025: Munaf Patel Named Delhi Capitals' Bowling Coach

IPL 2025: Munaf Patel Named Delhi Capitals' Bowling Coach

Munaf Patel has plied his trade for the Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Lions in IPL history.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Munaf Patel. | (Credits: ICC)

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals has unveiled former Team India seamer Munaf Patel as their bowling coach ahead of the 2025 edition. The Delhi-based franchise made the announcement on November 12, Tuesday, as he replaces James Hopes to help the Capitals win their first title in the tournament history.

Read Also
'Sometimes You Need To Move Away And...': KL Rahul Explains Reason Behind Parting Ways With LSG...
article-image

The 41-year-old has plied his trade for the Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals from 2008 to 2017. The right-arm seamer had picked up 74 wickets in 63 matches at 22.95 apiece alongside a five-wicket haul. As far as his international career goes, the veteran has featured in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs and three T20Is.

Delhi Capitals part ways with Rishabh Pant ahead of the mega auction:

Meanwhile, the Capitals have parted ways with skipper Rishabh Pant ahead of the 2025 edition. They have retained only four players ahead of the next season that include Axar Patel (16.50 INR), Kuldeep Yadav (INR 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (INR 10 crore), Abishek Porel (INR 4 crore).

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure
Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure
Mumbai: Western Railway Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure At Kandivali; Delays And Diversions Reported
Mumbai: Western Railway Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure At Kandivali; Delays And Diversions Reported
Chhattisgarh HC Takes Suo Motu Notice On Tiger Poisoning Incident In Korea Forest Division; Investigates Decline In State's Big Cat Population
Chhattisgarh HC Takes Suo Motu Notice On Tiger Poisoning Incident In Korea Forest Division; Investigates Decline In State's Big Cat Population
Thane: State Human Rights Commission Orders Probe Into Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Badlapur
Thane: State Human Rights Commission Orders Probe Into Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Badlapur

The Capitals will also have a new coach for IPL 2025 after Ricky Ponting stepped down from the role, making way for Hemang Badani. The Capitals finished 6th in the points table in IPL 2024, making it their consecutive edition without reaching the playoffs.

The mega auction for IPL 2025 will take place on November 24 and 25 in Riyadh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Let's Make This Season Memorable': Mohammed Shami Excited To Return To Competitive Cricket After...

'Let's Make This Season Memorable': Mohammed Shami Excited To Return To Competitive Cricket After...

'Kaash': KL Rahul Regrets Not Scripting Title Win For RCB In IPL 2016; Video

'Kaash': KL Rahul Regrets Not Scripting Title Win For RCB In IPL 2016; Video

IPL 2025: Munaf Patel Named Delhi Capitals' Bowling Coach

IPL 2025: Munaf Patel Named Delhi Capitals' Bowling Coach

IND vs SA: What Is The Weather Forecast For Centurion Ahead Of 3rd T20I?

IND vs SA: What Is The Weather Forecast For Centurion Ahead Of 3rd T20I?

Indian Men's Blind Cricket Team Unlikely To Visit Pakistan For T20 World Cup

Indian Men's Blind Cricket Team Unlikely To Visit Pakistan For T20 World Cup