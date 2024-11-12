IPL 2025: Munaf Patel Named Delhi Capitals' Bowling Coach

Munaf Patel. | (Credits: ICC)

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals has unveiled former Team India seamer Munaf Patel as their bowling coach ahead of the 2025 edition. The Delhi-based franchise made the announcement on November 12, Tuesday, as he replaces James Hopes to help the Capitals win their first title in the tournament history.

The 41-year-old has plied his trade for the Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals from 2008 to 2017. The right-arm seamer had picked up 74 wickets in 63 matches at 22.95 apiece alongside a five-wicket haul. As far as his international career goes, the veteran has featured in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs and three T20Is.

Delhi Capitals part ways with Rishabh Pant ahead of the mega auction:

Meanwhile, the Capitals have parted ways with skipper Rishabh Pant ahead of the 2025 edition. They have retained only four players ahead of the next season that include Axar Patel (16.50 INR), Kuldeep Yadav (INR 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (INR 10 crore), Abishek Porel (INR 4 crore).

The Capitals will also have a new coach for IPL 2025 after Ricky Ponting stepped down from the role, making way for Hemang Badani. The Capitals finished 6th in the points table in IPL 2024, making it their consecutive edition without reaching the playoffs.

The mega auction for IPL 2025 will take place on November 24 and 25 in Riyadh.