IPL 2025 Mega Auction: When & Where To Watch The 2-Day In Saudi Arabia?

With yet another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season barely a few months away, the auction for the same sets the wheels in motion for what is known as the biggest T20 league in the world. A total of 574 players, including some of the biggest ones, will go under the hammer as the ten IPL franchises set out to build their squad.

The likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone among many other stars will go under the hammer. Pant's release came as the most significant surprise, having been with the Delhi Capitals since 2014 and skippering the side in two complete editions.

While Pant has been tipped by many to shatter the IPL auction records, it also remains to be seen if the Capitals will draw the right-to-match card for him. Among the overseas stars, Buttler, let go by the Rajasthan Royals could be amongst the most expensive players. The other contenders for the same are Livingstone, Starc, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood and many others.

Starc, notably, had become the most expensive player in the auction ahead of IPL 2024, fetching ₹24.75 from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Australian speedster showcased his class in the knockouts of IPL 2024, bowling match-winning spells as the Knight Riders lifted the title for the third time.

When and where to watch IPL Auction 2025?

The IPL 2025 mega auction is a two-day event (November 24 & 25) set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and live telecast of the same will be available in Star Sports at 2:30 pm IST. Fans can also view the live streaming on Jio Cinema.