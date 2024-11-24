IPL 2025 Mega Auction: What Is RTM Cards? How Many Are Left For Each Team To Utilise

Image: IPL

The IPL Mega Auction 2025 is just couple of hours away and fans will be keeping their eyes on big names who will be going under the hammer. The likes Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami are all available for purchase and teams will be keen to get these big names for next season.

However buying the top stars will not be easy as teams will have limited amount to spend following the retention. The IPL decided to make six player retention policy for all teams. However the teams who haven't used their full quota of retentions will have a chance to bring back some of their old players through the Right to Match (RTM) card.

How does the new RTM card work?

1) Teams can only use RTM (Right to Match) cards if they have not exceeded their maximum limit of six player retentions.

2) In previous auctions, a team could use the RTM card to match the highest bid and acquire the player at that price.

3)In IPL 2025, after a team uses their RTM card, the bidding team will be given a chance to increase their bid.

4) If the new bid is higher, the original team can only get their player back if they match this new, higher value.

How many RTM Cards each team has for Mega Auction after retention?

Punjab Kings

RTM Card: 4

Retained Players: Shashank Singh (₹5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (₹4 crore)



Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RTM Card: 3

Retained Players: Virat Kohli (₹21 cr), Rajat Patidar (₹11 cr), Yash Dayal (₹5 cr)

Delhi Capitals

RTM Card: 2

Retained Players: Axar Patel (₹16.5 cr), Kuldeep Yadav (₹13.25 cr), Tristan Stubbs (₹10 cr), Abhishek Porel (₹4 cr)

Lucknow Super Giants

RTM Card: 1

Retained Players: Nicholas Pooran (₹21 cr), Ravi Bishnoi (₹11 cr), Mayank Yadav (₹11 cr), Mohsin Khan (₹4 cr), Ayush Badoni (₹4 cr)

Gujarat Titans

RTM Card: 1

Retained Players: Rashid Khan (₹18 cr), Shubman Gill (₹16.5 cr), Sai Sudharsan (₹8.5 cr), Rahul Tewatia (₹4 cr), Shahrukh Khan (₹4 cr)

Chennai Super Kings

RTM Card: 1

Retained Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹18 cr), Matheesha Pathirana (₹13 cr), Shivam Dube (₹12 cr), Ravindra Jadeja (₹18 cr), MS Dhoni (₹4 cr)

Mumbai Indians

RTM Card: 1

Retained Players: Jasprit Bumrah (₹18 cr), Surya Kumar Yadav (₹16.35 cr), Hardik Pandya (₹16.35 cr), Rohit Sharma (₹16.3 cr), Tilak Varma (₹8 cr)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

RTM Card: 1

Retained Players: Heinrich Klaasen (₹23 cr), Pat Cummins (₹18 cr), Abhishek Sharma (₹14 cr), Travis Head (₹14 cr), Nitish Reddy (₹6 cr)

Kolkata Knight Riders

RTM Card: 0

Retained Players: Rinku Singh (₹13 cr), Varun Chakravarthy (₹12 cr), Sunil Narine (₹12 cr), Andre Russell (₹12 cr), Harshit Rana (₹4 cr), Ramandeep Singh (₹4 cr)

Rajasthan Royals

RTM Card: 0

Retained Players: Sanju Samson (₹18 cr), Yashasvi Jaiswal (₹18 cr), Riyan Parag (₹14 cr), Dhruv Jurel (₹14 cr), Shimron Hetmyer (₹11 cr), Sandeep Sharma (₹4 cr)