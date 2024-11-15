IPL 2025 Auction: 574 Players To Go Under The Hammer In Saudi Arabia

IPL auction. | (Credits: IPL Twitter)

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) Governing Council has announced the final player auction list as a total of 574 cricketers will feature in a two-day auction list ahead of the 2025 edition. The highly-anticipated IPL 2025 auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It has emerged that out of 574 players, 366 are Indian 208 are Indians that include three from the associate teams. The uncapped players in the auction include 330, among which 318 include Indians and 12 include overseas. The number of slots to fill up are 204, with 70 making up for overseas players across ten franchises.

81 players are present in the category of ₹2 crore which is the highest price. To kick off the proceedings on November 24, first set of marquee players will go under the hammer. It is the first time since the 2018 auction that the marquee list for players has been split into two. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh are in the first set of marquee players, while the overseas lot include Mitchell Starc, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone.

Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the IPL 2024 auction:

The previous IPL auction saw Australian speedster Mitchell Starc shatter IPL auction records as he fetched ₹24.75 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders. The same auction had witnessed the SunRisers Hyderabad shell out ₹20.50 crore on fellow Aussie pacer Pat Cummins, but Starc had broken the record only shortly after.

Both Starc and Cummins justified their price tags as the Knight Riders and Sunrisers played in the finals, with the former even captaining the Orange Army. Starc especially performed exceedingly well in the knockouts as the Knight Riders lifted the trophy.