IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Mumbai Indians' Camp Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs DC; Watch

Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians received a massive boost as ace batter Suryakumar Yadav joined the squad after being on the sidelines for a prolonged period following his surgery. In the video shared by the official social media handle of Mumbai Indians, the star right-handed batter was spotted stepping out of the car and entering the team hotel.

Suryakumar underwent surgery for hernia suffered during the T20I series against South Africa and missed the subsequent rubber against Afghanistan. The 32-year-old, who has played an integral role in Mumbai Indians' dominance over the years, missed the first three matches as he was busy recovering. However, he is set to play in the fixture against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday (April 7th).

Suryakumar, who has 2688 runs in 87 matches for the Mumbai Indians, will massively strengthen their middle order.

Mumbai Indians enter near must-win territory after losing three consecutive matches:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based franchise find themselves under pressure after losing three consecutive matches to start their season. The five-time champions have suffered defeats to Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad, and the Rajasthan Royals, with the last of those losses coming at the Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik Pandya has captured the spotlight as the fans have booed him at every match thus far, including at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Their batting line-up has underperformed the most, failing to chase 169 against the Titans from being at a strong position and managing only 125-9 at the Wankhede Stadium against the Rajasthan Royals.