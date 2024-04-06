IPL 2024: SRH All-Rounder Wanindu Hasranga Ruled Out Of Tournament Due To Heel Injury

Wanindu Hasaranga | Credits: Twitter

SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has officially been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to a chronic heel pain on his foot. As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has notified BCCI of the spin-bowling all-rounder's unavailability, with the star cricketer yet to join the Orange Army for the season.

Hasaranga last took the field during the limited-overs series against Bangladesh and had suffered the injury, causing him to receive treatment from SLC's medical panel. ESPN Cricinfo also reported that SunRisers' head coach Daniel Vettori revealed on Thursday that the 26-year-old went to Dubai after which the news of his withdrawal came to light. The franchise is expected to announce a replacement soon.

MATCHDAY vibes from Uppal last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1oginDtO70 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 6, 2024

The Galle-born cricketer went to the SunRisers Hyderabad at a steal amount of ₹1.5 crore. He was previously part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and had an excellent outing during the 2022 edition, taking 26 scalps alongside an economy rate of 7.54, but had an underwhelming season the following year.

Nevertheless, Hasaranga looms as a key player for the Island nation ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024; hence, SLC will be hoping for his recovery as quickly as possible.

SunRisers Hyderabad win 2 out of 4 games in IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, the SunRisers have decently in the ongoing edition, losing 2 and winning 2. The Orange Army's latest victory came against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday when some disciplined performance from the SunRisers restricted the opposition to 165-5 in 20 overs.

Later, Abhishek Sharma's 12-ball 37 proved to be the catalyst for a comfortable six-wicket victory.