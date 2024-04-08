IPL 2024: RCB Players Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Mandir Ahead Of Clash vs MI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players, including Mahipal Lamror, Karn Sharma, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Suyash Prabhudesai visited Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir in Mumbai ahead of their IPL 2024 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on April 11.

RCB players made their arrival in Mumbai a couple of days after playing their fifth match of the ongoing IPL season against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, where they lost by five wickets. Ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians, a few players from RCB squad decided to take a day off from training and visit Siddhivinayak Mandir.

In a picture posted by Mahipal Lomror on his Instagram story, Vyshak, Karn, Suyash and himself clicked a photo inside the premises of Mumbai's famous temple after seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a disappointing campaign thus as they managed to win only one out of five games played so far. RCB began their campaign with a defeat in the opening match of the IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings.

However, the Faf du Plessis bounced back with a win against Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli was at his best as he played a match-winning knock of 77 off 49 balls while chasing 177-run target. Thereafter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered three consecutive defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

In the last match against RR, Virat Kohli waged a lone battle and played a brilliant knock of 113 off 72 balls to help RCB post a total of 183/3. However, his effort went in vain as RCB bowlers couldn't handle the onslaughts by Jos Buttler (100*) and Sanju Samson (69) as RR chased down 184-run target with four balls to spare.